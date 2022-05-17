Police charge 19-year-old with having gun on school campus in High Point

HIGH POINT — Police charged a 19-year-old with having a gun on campus at High Point Central High School on Monday.

The school resource officer was reviewing surveillance video about noon when he saw a student take what appeared to be a gun out of his book bag and hide it under a coat, police said in a news release.

Officers looked for the student but he had left the school property, police said. They found Gavon G. Moore near Ferndale Boulevard and Council Street. Police said he ran but was soon captured.

According to police, Moore had both marijuana and methamphetamine when he was arrested. They also said officers found a gun nearby, similar to the one seen on the surveillance video.

Moore is charged with three misdemeanors as well as felony counts of having a gun on educational property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. He was jailed on $10,000 bail.