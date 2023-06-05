GREENSBORO — Three teenagers face charges after two shootings and a carjacking Sunday, including allegations of firing into two separate homes with children inside, Greensboro police said Monday.

Children ages 2, 4 and 8 years old were with an adult inside a home on Huntley Court that was fired upon two different times Sunday, according to police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri. No one was injured.

An adult and a child also escaped injury Sunday when shots were fired at their home on nearby Flag Street.

Fontay Latiyf Shaw, 18, and Amari Lashawn Wilson, 18, are each charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer. Both are jailed on $100,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Police say they have also delivered a juvenile petition for a 15-year-old charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on Huntley Court and found several bullet holes had entered the front of a residence with an adult and three children inside.

At 5:45 p.m. that day, police responded to the same home after gunfire struck it again. Officers were then dispatched a nearby shooting in the 1300 block of Flag Street, where they found bullet holes in the residence and vehicle. One adult and one child were in the home and were not injured, police said.

Investigators determined that a carjacking at 3:55 a.m. Sunday on South Raleigh Street was related and began searching for the stolen vehicle, which police believed to be the one seen at the second Huntley Court and Flag Street shootings.

A few hours later, police located the vehicle in Ray Warren Homes and approached the vehicle. Five individuals ran off. Police recovered two firearms and detained Shaw, Wilson, the 15-year-old and two other juveniles.

The two other juveniles have not been charged, Cambareri said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.