Police: Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward to solve recent bank robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward through its Crime Stoppers program for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed a Wells Fargo bank Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:05 p.m., the person entered the bank at 3001 Randleman Road and threatened to use a gun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of the individual(s) involved to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.