Police: Food truck robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Taqueria El Torito food truck Thursday night at gunpoint.
Officers responded to the truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
The man was wearing a gray baseball hat with the letter "B" on it and gray shirt, police said in the news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.