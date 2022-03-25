 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police: Food truck robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in Greensboro

  • 0
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Taqueria El Torito food truck Thursday night at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The man was wearing a gray baseball hat with the letter "B" on it and gray shirt, police said in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert