GREENSBORO — A former teacher jailed on child sex charges now faces four new counts and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, resigned Feb. 22 from Page High School and was arrested two days later on charges of first-degree statutory rape of someone 15 years old or younger, statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with children, according to court records.

Johnson now faces two more counts each of statutory rape and indecent liberties with children, according to online arrest records.

"This is an active investigation and Greensboro Police are working to determine any additional victims in this matter. These additional charges are connected to the same victim as the former charges," police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Tuesday.

Johnson also was investigated in February 2022 — but not charged — in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2019 at a school in High Point.

“My client wholeheartedly denies all of these allegations,” Winston-Salem attorney Harold Eustache Jr. said recently in a statement. “At the end of the day, the state of North Carolina will have to prove each and every element of these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

— This is a developing story.