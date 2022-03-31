Police: Greensboro man, 76, charged after driver injured in accident dies of injuries

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a Greensboro man has been charged in connection with a crash March 23 that resulted in the death of another driver.
Roger Smith, 76, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Smith was driving a white Honda Fit northeast on Oak Bend Trail at approximately 6:25 a.m. March 23 when he failed to yield to a gray 2006 Ford Fusion heading southeast on Old Oak Ridge Road, police said.
Joseph Attayek Jr., 66, of Oak Ridge, who was driving the Fusion, was transported to a local hospital; He died March 26 of his injuries, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.