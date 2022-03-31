 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police: Greensboro man, 76, charged after driver injured in accident dies of injuries

  • 0
City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a Greensboro man has been charged in connection with a crash March 23 that resulted in the death of another driver.

Roger Smith, 76, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Smith was driving a white Honda Fit northeast on Oak Bend Trail at approximately 6:25 a.m. March 23 when he failed to yield to a gray 2006 Ford Fusion heading southeast on Old Oak Ridge Road, police said.

Joseph Attayek Jr., 66, of Oak Ridge, who was driving the Fusion, was transported to a local hospital; He died March 26 of his injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This prototype robot can ‘drive,’ transform and even stand up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert