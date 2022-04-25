Police: Greensboro man faces first-degree murder charge in three separate cases

GREENSBORO — A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.

After James Devon Goolsby, 38, of Greensboro, was reported missing March 28, Greensboro police suspected foul play and identified John Richardson as a suspect, police said in a news release Monday.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Richardson was charged April 22 with concealment of death, dismember/destroy human remains, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Detectives received information that Goolsby's body was located in Henry County, Va. The remains were located April 14 after a search by detectives and with deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Greensboro police are not releasing any other details about the case, a department spokesman said by email Monday.

Richardson — who is in jail without bond — has also been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. on April 19, 2022 and Michael A. Hemphill on April 13, 2022.

At about 1:30 a.m. March 10, officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street and found the 40-year-old Gilbert with injuries, police said in a news release. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel but later died, police said.

Richardson also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon in that incident.

Richardson was charged April 13 with first-degree murder in the Jan. 25 shooting of Michael Antown Hemphill of Greensboro. At 12:22 a.m. that day, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street and found Hemphill suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hemphill, 46, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries later that day. Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro, also was arrested in Hemphill's slaying on April 7 and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.