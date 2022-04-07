Police: Greensboro officer fires weapon after burglary suspect points gun at him

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer fired his weapon Thursday after a suspect in a burglary pointed a gun at him, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Wayside Drive and Belfield Court regarding someone attempting to break into a home. When the initial officer arrived, he found a person displaying a handgun who matched the description the caller provided.

The officer discharged his firearm after the suspect pointed the gun at the officer, according to the release. However, a preliminary investigation showed no one was struck by police gunfire, officials said.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released by police.

Additional officers arrived and witnessed the subject point the weapon at himself a number of times, police said. The suspect then continued to walk around the neighborhood, displaying the gun and refusing officers’ commands to drop the weapon.

Officers then used "less than lethal force options" to try to detain the individual, the release said, and eventually were able to contain the suspect in a backyard.

Behavioral Health Response Team officers responded and were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was injured in the encounter and was transported to a hospital. The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the incident and its Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine if departmental policies were followed.

The officer involved who discharged his weapon will be placed on administrative duty, per departmental policy. Additional information was not immediately available.