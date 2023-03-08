GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital Wednesday after being assaulted while attempting to place a suspect into custody, a department spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a call about stolen property at the Red Roof Inn on Regional Road just after 10:30 a.m. and found a stolen U-Haul in the parking lot, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email.

When an officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, the suspect assaulted the officer before fleeing in the U-Haul, Cambareri said.

The department has not released the name of the injured officer.

Police are searching for the suspect.