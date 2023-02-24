GREENSBORO — A 55-year-old Greensboro woman died after she was struck by a dark-colored car Thursday night while trying to cross Wendover Avenue and police are looking for the driver who hit her and left.

Officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. to the intersection of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street where they found Lisa Edwards lying in the median just west of the intersection, police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Edwards was walking south on English Street against the crosswalk signal, across Wendover Avenue when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west on Wendover.

Edwards was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.