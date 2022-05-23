Police: High Point man, 20, arrested early Monday after leading officers on chase in stolen Mercedes

HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a 20-year-old man they say was driving a Mercedes that was reported by Greensboro police as being stolen in a carjacking.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, a High Point Police officer in the 2900 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw the white 2018 Mercedes C300 pass him, heading east.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen Mercedes but the driver fled and crashed at Freeman Mill Road and the Interstate 40 ramp in Greensboro. The driver got out and ran, leaving two passengers in the Mercedes, High Point police said in a news release.

A High Point Police K9 team responded and located the driver a short distance away and he was taken into custody.

Khasi L Gladden, of High Point, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving, police said in the news release.

Gladden was placed in the Guilford County Jail (High Point) with no bond since he was on post-release, police said.

High Point Police said this was the fourth time they have arrested Gladden since October 2018 on charges involving a stolen motor vehicle or firearm, according to the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.