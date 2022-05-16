Police: High Point teen sentenced to prison on first-degree murder charge from 2019 case

HIGH POINT — A teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kobe Manwarren in 2019, High Point police said in a news release.

Kalere R Anderson, 18, of High Point was also sentenced May 12 in Guilford County Superior Court (High Point) after a jury trial to 64-84 months in prison on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, police said in the news release. Those sentences will run concurrently.

High Point Police officers responded to a shooting just before 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019 to Triangle Lake Road and Hickory Chapel Road and found two victims. Manwarren was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The second victim, a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries for his injuries and eventually lost one of his legs as a direct result of this shooting, police said.

Numerous 7.62 and 9MM casings were found at the scene; the victims were shot approximately 30 yards west of Hickory Chapel Road, police said.

"The High Point Police Department remains committed to working with the Guilford County District Attorney's office and other federal, state, and local partners to improve the quality of life for the residents of High Point by identifying those responsible for violent crime and holding them and their associates accountable for their actions," police said in the news release.