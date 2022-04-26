Police: High Point woman arrested after stabbing Jimmy John's employee, 16, while complaining about her order

HIGH POINT — Police say they arrested a woman Monday night after she stabbed a 16-year-old Jimmy John's employee while complaining about her order.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the business at 2010 North Main Street about an assault by an irritated customer on an employee, High Point Police said in a news release.

Workers told officers that Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, came in to complain about her order, threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon, police said in the news release.

The employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.