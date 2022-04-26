 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police: High Point woman arrested after stabbing Jimmy John's employee, 16, while complaining about her order

  • 0
Holeman_Arrest.jpg

Demetris Holeman

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Police say they arrested a woman Monday night after she stabbed a 16-year-old Jimmy John's employee while complaining about her order.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the business at 2010 North Main Street about an assault by an irritated customer on an employee, High Point Police said in a news release.

Workers told officers that Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, came in to complain about her order, threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon, police said in the news release.

The employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chair flies out of truck bed on highway, smashed through Vermont officer's windshield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert