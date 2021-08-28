Police ID Greensboro man killed Friday afternoon after assault in parking lot of police HQ

GREENSBORO — Police say the person accused of setting fire to a police vehicle and assaulting an officer before being shot and killed by officers Friday afternoon was a 41-year-old Greensboro man.

Police on Saturday released no other details about Christopher Corey Moore.

Authorities said previously that someone set fire to a police vehicle about 3:10 p.m. Friday, which led officers to confront the person in the parking lot at 100 E. Police Plaza.

The suspect assaulted an officer and three officers shot at him, "ending the threat," Police Chief Brian James said on Friday evening. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a motive.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. James said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and are consistent with a "physical assault."

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in such cases. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is also common practice.