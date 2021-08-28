 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ID Greensboro man killed Friday afternoon after assault in parking lot of police HQ
0 Comments
alert top story

Police ID Greensboro man killed Friday afternoon after assault in parking lot of police HQ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Department Shooting (copy)

Police work to secure the scene after a shooting took place near the Greensboro Police Department in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Police say the person accused of setting fire to a police vehicle and assaulting an officer before being shot and killed by officers Friday afternoon was a 41-year-old Greensboro man.

Police on Saturday released no other details about Christopher Corey Moore.

Authorities said previously that someone set fire to a police vehicle about 3:10 p.m. Friday, which led officers to confront the person in the parking lot at 100 E. Police Plaza.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect assaulted an officer and three officers shot at him, "ending the threat," Police Chief Brian James said on Friday evening. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a motive.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James talks about the officer-involved shooting in which a suspect was killed.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. James said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and are consistent with a "physical assault."

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in such cases. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is also common practice.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News