Police ID man found dead on High Point roadway. They're asking for help with reconstructing his whereabouts before his death

HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead on a roadway Wednesday morning.
John C. Boone, 49, was identified as the victim of the homicide, according to a news release from High Point police.
At 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a report of a dead body found Boone deceased at the dead-end intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.
The police department's Violent Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help with determining Boone's whereabouts between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Boone was deaf and nonverbal and was known to be transient, police said. He often frequented the North Main Street corridor in High Point and had a history of panhandling in the area, according to the release.
Investigators have begun to create a timeline of Boone’s travels and interactions using witness statements and camera footage from local businesses.
At the time of his death, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket, a backpack and a neon orange knitted cap, police said.
Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Boone during the above timeframe is asked to call Crimestoppers or Detective Crump 336-887-7877.