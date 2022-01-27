Police ID man found dead on High Point roadway. They're asking for help with reconstructing his whereabouts before his death

HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead on a roadway Wednesday morning.

John C. Boone, 49, was identified as the victim of the homicide, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a report of a dead body found Boone deceased at the dead-end intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The police department's Violent Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help with determining Boone's whereabouts between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Boone was deaf and nonverbal and was known to be transient, police said. He often frequented the North Main Street corridor in High Point and had a history of panhandling in the area, according to the release.

Investigators have begun to create a timeline of Boone’s travels and interactions using witness statements and camera footage from local businesses.

At the time of his death, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket, a backpack and a neon orange knitted cap, police said.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Boone during the above timeframe is asked to call Crimestoppers or Detective Crump 336-887-7877.