Police ID man killed in shooting Saturday night
breaking top story

Police ID man killed in shooting Saturday night

GREENSBORO — Police say a man who was found shot Saturday night and later died was a 39-year-old Greensboro resident.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found Mario Andretti Dorsett with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital, but early Sunday, police said Dorsett had died and the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

