Police ID victim in fatal shooting at High Point Walmart store

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal shooting at a Walmart store as 24-year-old Demaurice S. Turner of High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers responding to the shooting at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday found Turner with several gunshot wounds at the store at 2710 N. Main St. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Officers charged Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point, with first-degree murder, according to the release. He is being held without bond at the High Point jail.

No further details were released and the incident remains an active investigation, police said.

"This was an isolated incident involving only the parties identified by police," the release said. "There is no threat to the general public."

Police said the incident was unrelated to a shooting at Hanes Mall at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim in that incident did not suffer life-threatening injuries.