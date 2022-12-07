 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Greensboro pedestrian. Officers trying to locate him.

(Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 9:46 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022)

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified and charged a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Joseph Craig Shelton, 42, of Greensboro is charged in the death of Jerry Martin McBride. Authorities were still trying to locate him, Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

McBride, 67, of Greensboro was struck by a vehicle while walking on the 2900 block of North Church Street on Nov. 25. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he died the next day, police said.

Police found a black 2002 Saturn L200 south of the collision location, but the driver fled before officers arrived.

Shelton is charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without registration or insurance and operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag.

Correction

Greensboro police are still looking for Joseph Craig Shelton. A headline in previous versions of this story indicated he was under arrest.

