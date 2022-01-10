Police identify man fatally shot this afternoon in Greensboro

Updated 6:09 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a man killed this afternoon as a 24-year-old Greensboro man.

Naikeem Taylor was found fatally shot in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road, according to a news release from police. Authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Posted 3:17 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities found a person fatally shot in the 100 block Greenbriar Road, according to a news release from police.

At 1:44 p.m., officers responded to a call about the shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified, according to the release. Additional information, including possible suspect(s), was not immediately available and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.