GREENSBORO — Police have identified Lanceford Ross Williams, 37, of Greensboro, as the person who died Wednesday after a shooting earlier that day.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Wednesday to an area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way and found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

This is the city's 11th homicide in 2023.

Police said no additional information is available at this time.

The department is asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.