Police ID woman killed in shooting Monday night in Greensboro

Updated 9:15 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim in Monday's shooting as a 32-year-old woman.

Ivanna Wilkes was found fatally shot when officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Obrien Street, police said today in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3Tips app or website.

