 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police investigate homicide of 15-year-old boy Sunday night in High Point

  • 0
HP Police
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — Police say they are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old boy Sunday night.

Officers responded at 8:42 p.m. to an "assault with a deadly weapon" call in the 800 block of Sharon Circle, found the teenager and began life-saving measures while waiting for paramedics, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital; he did not survive his injuries.

Police are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.

The news release did not provide details about what type of weapon was used in the assault, and police said no additional information will be released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective K. Stewart at 336-887-7867; or, contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert