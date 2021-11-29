 Skip to main content
Police investigate homicide of 54-year-old Greensboro resident
Police investigate homicide of 54-year-old Greensboro resident

GREENSBORO — Authorities have opened a homicide investigation into the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro.

Officers responded at 12:23 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of College Road and found Babeker with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Babeker was pronounced deceased on scene, police said in the news release. 

There is no suspect information at this time. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

