Police investigate robberies Wednesday night at Greensboro businesses

GREENSBORO — Authorities were called Wednesday night to three different businesses reporting a robbery or attempted robbery, according to information from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 8 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreen's in the 300 block of East Cornwallis Drive after a man took an undisclosed amount of property at gunpoint and left.

At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to the Firehouse Subs in the 3700 block of West Gate City Boulevard after a man approached the drive-thru window, demanded money at gunpoint and left.

At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to McDonald's in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue after a man armed with a handgun demanded cash; a news release about this incident described it as an "attempted" robbery.

There is no additional information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.