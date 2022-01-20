 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate robberies Wednesday night at Greensboro businesses
0 Comments
top story

Police investigate robberies Wednesday night at Greensboro businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — Authorities were called Wednesday night to three different businesses reporting a robbery or attempted robbery, according to information from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 8 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreen's in the 300 block of East Cornwallis Drive after a man took an undisclosed amount of property at gunpoint and left.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to the Firehouse Subs in the 3700 block of West Gate City Boulevard after a man approached the drive-thru window, demanded money at gunpoint and left.

At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to McDonald's in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue after a man armed with a handgun demanded cash; a news release about this incident described it as an "attempted" robbery.

There is no additional information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert