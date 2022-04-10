 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate shooting early Sunday in Greensboro; one person hospitalized with multiple wounds

Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
GREENSBORO — Police were called early Sunday after someone with multiple gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital.

When officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the hospital, they were told the shooting took place in the 700 block of South Chapman Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.

No other details were released Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

