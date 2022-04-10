Police investigate shooting early Sunday in Greensboro; one person hospitalized with multiple wounds

GREENSBORO — Police were called early Sunday after someone with multiple gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital.

When officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the hospital, they were told the shooting took place in the 700 block of South Chapman Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.

No other details were released Sunday.

