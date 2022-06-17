Police investigate shooting overnight in Greensboro; 1 person hospitalized

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting overnight that resulted in one person being hospitalized.
At 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital about a walk-in gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle from the 200 block of Shaw Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Police said the person's injury was not life-threatening.
No additional details were released.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.