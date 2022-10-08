Police investigating after 1 found shot, killed in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding someone shot and killed Saturday morning.
Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. Saturday to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in reference to a body and found one person dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release
Police said no suspect information is available and gave no potential motive in the slaying.
No further details were made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.