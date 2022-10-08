 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating after 1 found shot, killed in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding someone shot and killed Saturday morning.

Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. Saturday to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in reference to a body and found one person dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release

Police said no suspect information is available and gave no potential motive in the slaying.

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 to the Microtel Inn and Suites, 4304 Big Tree Way, for a reported robbery at the business. Police said that robbery was connected to a person getting robbed at the hotel on Sept. 24, but did not provide any further details on that earlier robbery.

