 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for man who stole vehicle with child inside Friday. The girl was found safe Saturday in Winston-Salem.
0 comments
alert top story

Police looking for man who stole vehicle with child inside Friday. The girl was found safe Saturday in Winston-Salem.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A 5-month-old girl who was in a vehicle stolen Friday night was found safe Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Police were still looking Saturday for the man who stole the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with the girl inside from the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road.

The girl was found about 6:30 a.m. Saturday outside near an apartment complex by someone who called 911, Police Chief Brian James said at a press conference later Saturday morning, according to video posted online by WXII-Channel 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't clear how long she was outside, he said. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and has been reunited with her mother.

James said the girl's mother and a 3-year-old sibling were inside the gas station seeking directions when a man stole the compact SUV.

This is the third time this year this has happened, James said.

"Please be vigilant about leaving cars running ... especially with children in the cars," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News