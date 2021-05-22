Police looking for man who stole vehicle with child inside Friday. The girl was found safe Saturday in Winston-Salem.

GREENSBORO — A 5-month-old girl who was in a vehicle stolen Friday night was found safe Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Police were still looking Saturday for the man who stole the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with the girl inside from the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road.

The girl was found about 6:30 a.m. Saturday outside near an apartment complex by someone who called 911, Police Chief Brian James said at a press conference later Saturday morning, according to video posted online by WXII-Channel 12.

It wasn't clear how long she was outside, he said. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and has been reunited with her mother.

James said the girl's mother and a 3-year-old sibling were inside the gas station seeking directions when a man stole the compact SUV.

This is the third time this year this has happened, James said.

"Please be vigilant about leaving cars running ... especially with children in the cars," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.