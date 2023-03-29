GREENSBORO — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody early Wednesday after police responded to calls about an "active shooter" at an arcade at Four Seasons mall.

Officers from throughout the city responded to Round1 Bowling & Amusement just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Four Seasons Town Center. The business closes at 2 a.m., according to its website.

Police were told a suspect had entered the arcade and that there was potentially one victim inside, Greensboro police said in a news release.

While officers were inside conducting a safety sweep, other officers who were arriving on scene saw the suspect leaving in a white Cadillac Escalade. The driver crashed into a parking lot blockade, and officers began issuing commands for the man to step out of the vehicle.

After 30 minutes of commands, the man exited the SUV and officers placed him under arrest without further incident, police said. No one was injured inside the business or in the parking lot.

Police said Guiliano Salvatore Anthony Postek was transported to a local hospital for evaluation due to the possibility of ingesting narcotics.

Postek has charges pending, which police said will include discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm within city limits, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, injury to real property, simple possession of marijuana, careless and reckless driving and hit and run.