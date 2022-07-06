Police: No shots fired; armed suspect in custody after incident at Lowe's in Greensboro

Update 6:09 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police say a 23-year-old man armed with a handgun surrendered to officers Wednesday after running into a Lowe's store, leading to an evacuation there.

Police said Rayvon Barrett is in custody and no shots were fired during the incident.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of an armed person in the area when that person fled into the Lowe's at 2005 E. Cone Blvd.

Employees evacuated the store, police said Wednesday evening. Officers conducted a systematic search and Barrett surrendered to them.

Update 5:55 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Ruben Adams of Greensboro was inside the Lowe's Wednesday afternoon getting a key made when employees told him to evacuate.

Adams said he heard a commotion, with people shuffling around and moving fast, and employees communicating on their store walkie talkies. He said the employee making his key told him to head for the exits. He asked why and the employee said that three men just ran in and he guessed they had guns because the police were really on them.

He did not hear any gun shots.

Update: 4:40 p.m.

GREENSBORO — An armed suspect has been taken into custody after an incident at a Lowe's Home Improvement store, police said.

Officers were conducting an investigation about 3:30 p.m. in the area when someone fled into the Lowe's at 2005 E. Cone Blvd., police said in a news release.

The armed suspect has been taken into custody and the scene is secured, police said about 4:35 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police evacuated the Lowe's Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard after a report of shots fired, police said.

Police said there were no reports of injuries at this time.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 2005 E. Cone Blvd.

Police told WGHP-Channel 8 there is an armed suspect inside the building.

About a dozen police vehicles are surrounding the building and the store's parking lot has been blocked off. More police have arrived and an ambulance is also now at the site.

This is a breaking news report. Check back at greensboro.com for updates.