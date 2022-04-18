 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police offer cash reward to find driver involved in fatal hit-and-run April 12 in Greensboro

  • 0
City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police are offering up to $5,000 for information about a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run April 12 at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan — possibly a BMW, 2010-2015 year model with dark tinted windows — and should have damage along the right passenger side, according to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Stacey Finch.

Authorities initially reported that a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler driven Jeral Leroy Doyle, 58, of Dobson, was eastbound on I-40 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and crashed just before 7 a.m. April 12. Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into what caused the fatal accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case. Individuals can also share tips by downloading the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting and found one person injured, police said in a news release. EMS took the victim to a local hospital where the victim was in stable condition, police said Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Respite from war: Guilt torments Ukrainian students

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert