Police offer cash reward to find driver involved in fatal hit-and-run April 12 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are offering up to $5,000 for information about a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run April 12 at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan — possibly a BMW, 2010-2015 year model with dark tinted windows — and should have damage along the right passenger side, according to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Stacey Finch.

Authorities initially reported that a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler driven Jeral Leroy Doyle, 58, of Dobson, was eastbound on I-40 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and crashed just before 7 a.m. April 12. Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into what caused the fatal accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case. Individuals can also share tips by downloading the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.