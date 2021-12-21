Police: One injured in shooting outside of Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot outside of Four Seasons Town Centre Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

At about 3:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of the mall and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim, whose condition was not made public by police, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled the area, police said.

As of 5:30 p.m., a portion of the parking lot outside of JC Penney on Vanstory Street is blocked off with yellow police tape while authorities investigate.

According to a member of the mall's security team, people parked inside the area are either being asked to wait until police complete their investigation or are being accompanied to their vehicle by an officer.