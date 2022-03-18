Police: One person hospitalized after shooting overnight in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was hospitalized after a shooting overnight in Greensboro.
Officers responded at 12:02 a.m. Friday to a shooting in the 800 block of Caledon Drive and found one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
No other details were released by police.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.