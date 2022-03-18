 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police: One person hospitalized after shooting overnight in Greensboro

  • 0
City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was hospitalized after a shooting overnight in Greensboro.

Officers responded at 12:02 a.m. Friday to a shooting in the 800 block of Caledon Drive and found one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

No other details were released by police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert