GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue and located the shooting victim.

Police have not released any additional details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.