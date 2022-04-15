 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: One person injured in shooting early Friday in Greensboro

Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
GREENSBORO — Police say one person was hospitalized early Friday after a shooting on Mosby Drive.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 3600 block of Mosby Drive and found a gunshot victim, who appeared to be in stable condition when taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police did not release any additional details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

