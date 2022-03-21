 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: One person wounded in shooting Monday afternoon in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A person was hospitalized after being shot twice Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Dunbar Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:30 p.m. and found one person suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police said the person's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police did not release any additional details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

