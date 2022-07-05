Police: One person wounded in shooting overnight in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say a male victim was seriously injured during a shooting overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. in the area of South Elm Eugene Street at West Elmsley Drive, where they found the victim, Greensboro police said in a news release. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No other details were released by police about the victim — including his age — or what may have led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.