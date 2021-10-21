Police raid downtown Greensboro hemp store, but owner argues testing of products was faulty

However, the warrant does not break down the THC by its different compounds, making it unclear whether the results are referring to the overall THC level or the delta-9 concentration.

"When the police in their warrant say there’s a high level of THC, that’s like saying there’s a lot of sodium in salt," Sanchez said.

Sanchez suspects that Greensboro police may have searched his store and seized his merchandise without proper understanding of the test results.

His legal counsel, attorney Brennan Aberle of the law firm Aberle & Wall, thinks Sanchez's suspicion could be right.

Typically, a drug raid ends in arrest, according to Aberle.

"Most of my clients are arrested at the scene when the warrant is served," Aberle said. "This is very unusual and it's likely a testament to the fact that they acted really quickly and without enough information, and now they're making sure they don't mess this up any further."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aberle said he contacted the testing facility where Greensboro police received their Essential Hemp THC test results. Though the person he spoke to could not tell him the confidential results of the testing Greensboro police requested, he said their facility offers different tests, Alberle said.