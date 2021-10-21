Police raid downtown Greensboro hemp store, but owner argues testing of products was faulty

GREENSBORO — After his business was raided by Greensboro police in mid-September, Essential Hemp co-owner Hector Sanchez was left frustrated and confused.
Why did police target his business, which he said sells the same products as other hemp stores in Greensboro?
Why are police convinced that some of Essential Hemp's merchandise, bought from suppliers who test products prior to distribution, contained illegal levels of THC? The chemical is behind the "high" in marijuana, which, like hemp, is made from the cannabis plant.
And why, if there were illegal THC levels among the merchandise seized by police, has Sanchez not been charged?
"It's been crickets," he said recently.
After the Sept. 14 raid, during which officers with a search warrant granted by a Guilford County judge seized merchandise that retailed for a total of $25,000, Sanchez hasn't heard from police.
"They filed no charges," he said. "Didn't make any type of reparation."
Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said the investigation into Essential Hemp, which "derived from an anonymous citizen complaint," is active, meaning no more information about their investigation will be shared.
According to Sanchez, his son was the lone attendant working on the day of the raid when officers entered. He alleges that officers did not show his son a search warrant, just handcuffed him and began removing items from the store. After a few minutes, they disabled the store's security cameras, he alleges.
Sanchez arrived at the store during the search and, after some back and forth with the officers, learned that Greensboro police had previously conducted a "controlled buy" at the store. Testing of the products revealed THC levels above the legal limit, Sanchez said officers told him.
THC, the main ingredient in cannabis, comes in different forms, including delta-8, which is legal in North Carolina. Delta-8 products are among hemp stores' bestsellers.
It's delta-9 — the more potent, largely illegal THC — that is only permitted in hemp products if 0.3% or less is present. Delta-8 products are made from legal hemp that do not exceed the delta-9 THC limit.
In 2014, the Farm Bill permitted pilot hemp programs under federal law. By 2018, an amendment to the Farm Bill legalized hemp. Since then, its popularity has only increased, including in North Carolina where there are over 1,500 licensed hemp producers, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Sanchez said he received his products from "reputable" supply companies, along with certifications that list the amount of delta-8, delta-9 and other compounds present in each product.
In a copy of the search warrant provided to Sanchez by police, the officer writes that testing of one Essential Hemp product revealed a THC level of 1.79%. Another returned a 3.05% THC concentration, according to the warrant.
However, the warrant does not break down the THC by its different compounds, making it unclear whether the results are referring to the overall THC level or the delta-9 concentration.
"When the police in their warrant say there’s a high level of THC, that’s like saying there’s a lot of sodium in salt," Sanchez said.
Sanchez suspects that Greensboro police may have searched his store and seized his merchandise without proper understanding of the test results.
His legal counsel, attorney Brennan Aberle of the law firm Aberle & Wall, thinks Sanchez's suspicion could be right.
Typically, a drug raid ends in arrest, according to Aberle.
"Most of my clients are arrested at the scene when the warrant is served," Aberle said. "This is very unusual and it's likely a testament to the fact that they acted really quickly and without enough information, and now they're making sure they don't mess this up any further."
Aberle said he contacted the testing facility where Greensboro police received their Essential Hemp THC test results. Though the person he spoke to could not tell him the confidential results of the testing Greensboro police requested, he said their facility offers different tests, Alberle said.
There's a basic test — one that reveals the THC concentration in a sample without regard to what type of THC. And there's a more complicated test that breaks down the compounds.
Neither Aberle nor Sanchez have been shown the test results — results that would clear up whether the test was properly interpreted, they say.
The potentially muddled results listed in the search warrant aren't the only issue Aberle and Sanchez take with the search.
In the application for the search warrant, police suggest the possibility of weapons being present to "protect" the "drug dealer's property" and reference "illegal trafficking" and "the drug trade."
"That's language you leave in there when you're serving a warrant on a drug trafficker," Aberle said.
"But this — this is a business," Aberle said. "All of these products have certificates of authenticity, they're lab tested routinely and they're heavily regulated in the states that make them because they market to states that have laws just like ours."
Over a month has passed since the merchandise was seized, and with no charges filed, Sanchez is left to move forward with his business as best he can, a huge chunk of its assets still in the police department's possession.
After opening in early summer, Essential Hemp's business was expanding each month, Sanchez said. Their prime location on South Elm Street proved popular with a diverse clientele — from older women looking to relieve their arthritis pain to young men seeking recreational products, according to Sanchez.
"After the raid, business has fallen off sharply," he said.
Replacing the seized merchandise was costly.
And Sanchez not being charged criminally only makes the process of being compensated for the merchandise seized even more complicated, according to Aberle.
If Sanchez were charged and his case went to trial, the judge could turn over the seized items once charges were dropped. Though that outcome would likely be futile, given the products have been in police evidence and likely no longer meet FDA regulations for selling, Aberle said.
Essential Hemp's only option would be to file a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging Sanchez's 4th Amendment right — the right to be free of unreasonable searches and seizures — was violated.
And though Sanchez maintains that his 4th Amendment right was undoubtedly violated, Aberle doesn't think Sanchez or the city should have to put themselves in that position.
"I would like this to be a big learning experience for everyone," Aberle said.
The laws when it comes to hemp are complicated and new, Aberle said, and if the department made a mistake in testing, he thinks recognizing that and compensating Essential Hemp for their loss would be an agreeable outcome.
"I just want Hector's family and business to be made whole," Aberle said, "and for that to be the end of it."
Aberle said Essential Hemp is not the only hemp business in Greensboro that police have raided, and in talking with experts, he isn't aware of other areas around the country where similar raids are happening.
"It should be shocking," Aberle said, "to the citizens of Greensboro that on this little evidence — possibly a mistake — the Greensboro Police Department is robbing business owners of their inventory and their money and leaving them in a place where they have almost no recourse to do anything."
Sanchez said if he wonders if other factors played into the search. Could it be because he and his Hispanic family are the faces behind Essential Hemp? Could it be because they are located downtown, the only hemp shop on South Elm Street?
"I think it was shakedown," Sanchez said. "I think we are in their backyard downtown and they don't like that."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.