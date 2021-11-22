Police report a third armed robbery of a Greensboro store by a female suspect. Is it the same woman?

GREENSBORO — A armed woman robbed a convenience store early Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a red and tan colored sedan, police said.

It's at least the third case this month in Greensboro involving an armed female robbing a gas station.

On Nov. 14, an armed woman robbed the Quality Mart at 2622 Battleground Ave. On Nov. 17, a similar robbery took place at BP Family Fare at 4700 W. Market St. No injuries have been reported.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said in an email that there "is a good chance it is the same suspect" involved in the robberies.

He said detectives are working to confirm the suspect's identity and that the incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about these robberies are asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.