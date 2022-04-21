Police respond to shooting early Thursday in Greensboro; one person hospitalized

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 7:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Jennifer Street and found a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release about an aggravated assault case.

"There are no suspects at large. There is no additional information at this time," police said in the news release, which did not indicate if anyone was in custody or what led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.