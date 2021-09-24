Police say 1 person hospitalized after being shot early Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Friday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were called at 3:20 a.m. Friday to a local hospital, where a shooting victim had arrived by personal vehicle, police said. The injury was described in the news release as non-life threatening.

The victim told police the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Pichard Street, police said in the release. No suspect information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.