Police say 1 person injured in shooting Wednesday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Few details are available about a shooting Wednesday night that injured at least one person.

Officers responded to Moses Cone Hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the area of Murchie and Redor streets. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.