GREENSBORO — One person was wounded in an overnight shooting on East Market Street and is recovering in a local hospital, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the Great Stops in the 2400 block of East Market Street and found the gunshot victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.