Police say 1 person wounded in shooting Thursday night in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 11:08 p.m. to Creek Ridge Road near U.S. Highway 220 and found one person with a gunshot wound. No information was provided about the person, who was in stable condition when taken to the hospital, police said in the news release.

Further details were not released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

