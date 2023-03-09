GREENSBORO — Police announced today that a 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Tron Davis, according to the department's spokeswoman.

The department said there was enough evidence to deliver a petition Tuesday to juvenile court services, which will determine next steps, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said. The petition does not include specific charges.

Police did not name the juvenile due to age, but said the two teens knew each other.

Greensboro police said Davis was shot shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 — a Sunday — inside an apartment complex at 2616 North Church St. and was taken to a local hospital, where he died less than 48 hours later.

