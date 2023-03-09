GREENSBORO — Police announced Thursday that a 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Tron Davis in February at an apartment complex.

The department determined there was enough evidence to deliver a petition Tuesday to juvenile court services, which will determine the next steps, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said. The petition does not include specific charges.

Police did not name the juvenile due to their age, but said the two teens knew each other.

Greensboro police said Davis was shot shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 — a Sunday — inside an apartment complex at 2616 North Church St. and was taken to a local hospital, where he died less than 48 hours later.

On a 911 call that was obtained by the News & Record, the distraught sounds of someone wailing in the background is clear while the caller said her son was screaming that his friend — Davis — was shot in the laundry room of the apartment complex.

“Somebody just came in there and shot his friend,” the caller said.

When a dispatcher asked where the victim was struck, the caller said “in the head.”

The shooting took place not far from where Davis lives, and his family believes he was there visiting friends.

Davis was fondly called “Jr” by most of his family, had a “very bubbly personality” and “an infectious smile that captured the hearts of those he met,” the family shared in his obituary notice.

The teenager’s mother, Stephanie Scott of Greensboro, established a GoFundMe account to assist with expenses for his funeral in Rocky Mount. That’s where Davis was born and attended school before moving to Greensboro with his mom and siblings, Ja’Quaveous Scott and Ah’riel Davis.

Davis, who was in the eighth grade at Swann Middle School, is also survived by his father, Tron Davis.

“He was a very happy and easygoing kid. He had a way of making you laugh, especially if you were feeling down,” the obituary said. “Tron enjoyed playing football and was ecstatic when he made the football team at Swann Middle School.”

Davis’ aunt, Nikita Hines, told the News & Record during a recent interview that the family is traumatized by what happened.

"He was a regular 14-year-old kid. He wasn’t a thug. My nephew was not raised to become a victim of gun violence.”

Hines had previously suspected that the shooter may have been a minor and questioned why they wouldn’t be charged immediately.

“When you point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, you become the adult you wanted to be.”