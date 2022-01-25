 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say 3 people wounded in separate shootings overnight in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Three people were hospitalized overnight after being wounded in separate shootings, according to information provided by the Greensboro Police Department.

  • At 11:06 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Meadowview Road and found a gunshot victim, who was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.
  • At 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street and found a gunshot victim, who was conscious with a serious injury when transported to a local hospital.
  • At 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rayston Drive and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately known if any of the shootings are related. Police said suspect information or other details were not available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.

