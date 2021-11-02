 Skip to main content
Police say driver, 27, shot Monday night while at stoplight in Winston-Salem
Police say driver, 27, shot Monday night while at stoplight in Winston-Salem

Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

WINSTON-SALEM — A woman was hospitalized in stable condition Monday night after being shot in her vehicle at a stoplight on University Parkway, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

The woman told officers that someone in a white SUV began shooting at her vehicle while they were stopped next to each other at a light in the 3100 block of University Parkway, police said in the news release.

Police received a call about the shooting at 9:23 p.m. Monday and located the victim in the 2900 block of Ramsgate Drive, where she had stopped after fleeing the shooting scene and realizing she had been struck by one of the bullets. Her vehicle was struck multiple times during the shooting, according to the news release.

That area of University Parkway was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

