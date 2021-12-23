Police say man faces murder charge in death of his father, 60, late Wednesday in High Point

HIGH POINT — A 29-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 60-year-old father Wednesday night, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to the 3500 block of Running Cedar Trail and found Daniel Webster Pinnix suffering from severe injuries. He gave officers information that led them to check a nearby residence, where they found the man's father, Thurman Alonza Pinnix, dead from his injuries, police said in the news release.

"The investigation indicates that the two individuals engaged in an altercation and were related as father and son," the release stated. "However, the circumstances of this altercation are still being investigated."

Daniel Pinnix is being treated at a local hospital and will be served with a warrant for first-degree murder once he is released from medical care, police said in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000; or, download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.