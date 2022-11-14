 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro business at gunpoint Sunday

GREENSBORO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint late Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at 5:04 p.m. to the Super-S-Mart in the 2600 block of East Bessemer Street after a man armed with handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The man was about 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

